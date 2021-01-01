About this product

WINK CRAFT PURPLE PUNCH x GSC is an indica-dominant flower that’s a cross of two popular strains, with Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple in its lineage. Also known as “Fruit Cup”, this cultivar is known for its floral aroma. Experience lavender and citrus flavours with sweet chocolate notes from GSC. Dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene, and farnesene.



The flower is indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed by a small-batch craft grower in Alberta.



10% of profits are donated back to Plastic Bank and homelessness and social services.

