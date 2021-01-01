About this product

WINK DAIRY CREAM is an indica-dominant flower that’s a cross of Ice Cream Cake x Kush Mints #11. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, this flower carries a powerful gassy and creamy vanilla flavour from ICC, with a heavy funk from Kush Mints. Dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool. Due to the delicious terpene profile & robust cannabinoids, consumers can expect a nice uplifting experience with a relaxing cool down near the end of their session.



Indoor grown, hand-groomed, and hang-dried, this flower is carefully grown in British Columbia by a Master Grower with over 35 years of experience.



WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.

