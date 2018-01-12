WINK
WINK MMMOSA
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
WINK MMMOSA is an award-winning high THC, sativa-dominant hybrid. A cross between Clementine and Purple Punch, TuttiFrutti (aka Mimosa) is indoor grown, gently machine trimmed and hand manicured. The strain carries a deliciously sweet citrus flavour and earthy undertones with a rich terpene profile that includes pinene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. This popular strain was awarded second place in the sativa category at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. WINK MMMOSA is available in a 3.5g dried flower. Each pack contains a boveda for maximum freshness. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.
Mimosa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
628 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!