About this product

WINK MMMOSA is an award-winning high THC, sativa-dominant hybrid. A cross between Clementine and Purple Punch, TuttiFrutti (aka Mimosa) is indoor grown, gently machine trimmed and hand manicured. The strain carries a deliciously sweet citrus flavour and earthy undertones with a rich terpene profile that includes pinene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. This popular strain was awarded second place in the sativa category at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. WINK MMMOSA is available in a 3.5g dried flower. Each pack contains a boveda for maximum freshness. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.