WINK Orange Bud is an award-winning sativa strain cultivated in British Columbia. This flower is indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and gently hand-packed to preserve the long orange-like hairs that give the strain its name. Orange Bud exhibits scents of orange and nectarine with hints of clove, spice and cinnamon from terpenes including pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. WINK Orange Bud is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.