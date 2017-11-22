WINK
WINK Orange Bud
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
WINK Orange Bud is an award-winning sativa strain cultivated in British Columbia. This flower is indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and gently hand-packed to preserve the long orange-like hairs that give the strain its name. Orange Bud exhibits scents of orange and nectarine with hints of clove, spice and cinnamon from terpenes including pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. WINK Orange Bud is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
42% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
