WINK SLURMINTZ, bred by In-House Genetics, is an Indica-dominant cross between Slurricane #7 and Platinum Kush Mints. Grown in living soil, WINK SLURMINTZ is grown indoors, hand-watered, hand manicured, and hang-dried as a whole plant for 10-14 days, and cured to perfection for 7-14 days. Experience long-lasting flavour with each smoke; this strain is full of rich, gassy terpenes with hints of grapes & sugary berry notes.



Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. Grown in Alberta, WINK SLURMINTZ is grown by experts with experience in greenhouse, floral and legacy cannabis industries. WINK SLURMINTZ is available in a 3.5g dried flower. WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.

