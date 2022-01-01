WINK STRAWBERRY CREAM is a Sativa-dominant cross of two beloved WINK strains, Cookies & Cream x Mimosa. Smell and taste the sweetness of strawberry with a hint of fresh earth and spices. Each bud is coated in a layer of resin packed with flavour and cannabinoids.



Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, eucalyptol, and nerolidol. WINK STRAWBERRY CREAM is a unique phenotype cultivated in Quebec and packaged in a 30% post-consumer recyclable pouch. Grown by a team with over 25 years of cannabis experience, the flower is indoor grown, hang-dried, hand groomed, and cured for 2 weeks.



WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.