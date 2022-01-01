About this product
WINK STRAWBERRY CREAM is a Sativa-dominant cross of two beloved WINK strains, Cookies & Cream x Mimosa. Smell and taste the sweetness of strawberry with a hint of fresh earth and spices. Each bud is coated in a layer of resin packed with flavour and cannabinoids.
Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, eucalyptol, and nerolidol. WINK STRAWBERRY CREAM is a unique phenotype cultivated in Quebec and packaged in a 30% post-consumer recyclable pouch. Grown by a team with over 25 years of cannabis experience, the flower is indoor grown, hang-dried, hand groomed, and cured for 2 weeks.
WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.
About this strain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
WINK
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.