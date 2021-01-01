About this product

WINK TANGERINE COOKIES is a high THC, potent sativa dominant flower that’s a cross between Tangie and Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mint. Cultivated by the artisanal growers at Medz Cannabis, a small-batch, craft producer in Southern Ontario, WINK TANGERINE COOKIES is pesticide-free, cold-cured, hang-dried and 100% hand-trimmed to perfection. WINK TANGERINE COOKIES is grown in living soil, meaning our plants are grown in a nutrient-rich environment resulting in a higher quality bud with dark green undertone and frosty trichomes. “Tangie Cookies” is known for its loud, mouth-watering orange citrus flavour with earthy and creamy undertones. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. WINK TANGERINE COOKIES is available in a 3.5g dried flower. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.