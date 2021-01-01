WINK TITANIMAL is an indica-dominant cross of Animal Cookies x Platinum Kush Mints. Bred by In-House Genetics, this strain is exclusive to WINK. Grown indoors in living soil, WINK TITANIMAL is hand-watered, hand-manicured, and hang-dried as a whole plant for 10-14 days, then cured to perfection for 7-14 days. Experience the sweet and earthy flavours of Animal Cookies with the mint and cream flavours of Platinum Kush Mints.



Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene and humulene. WINK TITANIMAL is expertly grown in small batches with organic salt nutrients, hand-watered and flushed for 14+ days. Grown in Alberta, WINK TITANIMAL is grown by experts with experience in greenhouse, floral and legacy cannabis industries.



WINK donates 10% of profits to homelessness and Plastic Bank.

