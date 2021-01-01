WINK TUNAAAAROOM RNTZ MUFFINS is an Indica-dominant flower that’s a cross of Zkittlez x Gelato 33 x Orange Punch. Bred by the best at TunaaaaRoom, this triple cross is exactly how the name sounds. Experience a burst of fruity flavours with citrus, creamy, and sweet flavour notes.

These dense and frosty buds are indoor-grown, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, and slow-cured to protect trichomes, preserve terpenes and optimal moisture. Grown in Alberta by Noble Growth Corp which was founded by a group of like minded individuals dedicated to refining and perfecting the craft of cultivating cannabis. Their endless pursuit for quality has developed into a lifelong passion for the plant and process. TUNAAAAROOM RNTZ MUFFINS is exclusive to WINK.



10% of profits are donated back to homelessness and Plastic Bank.

