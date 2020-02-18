WINK
WINK Wedding Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Not just for special occasions. WINK WEDDING CAKE is a high THC, Indica-dominant flower. A cross between the popular GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain and Cherry Pie, you’ll be hit with a tangy, sour, and earthy taste with a mouthful of cake-like creaminess. WEDDING CAKE is indoor grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured to perfection. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, and Pinene. WINK WEDDING CAKE is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.
Wedding Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
