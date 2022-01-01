About this product
Wyld Sour Cherry Indica Enhanced THC gummies are sustainably made with real fruit, botanical terpenes, natural flavours and compostable packaging. Our Sour Cherry gummies are mellow & carefree.
5mg THC per gummy, with two gummies per pack for a total of 10mg THC.
Wyld is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified.
