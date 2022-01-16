About this product
This 3-in-1 product includes:
- Weed Case
- Folding Rolling Tray
- Grinder
Pros:
- Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go
- Smell proof
- Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside
- Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling
- Contains up to 5 grams of weed
- Wonderfully designed
Con:
- It comes empty. Sorry about that...
Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)
About this strain
Jinxproof Genetics’ True Love crosses Juicy Fruit and Norton. The flavor is fruity with pineapple and coconut notes that are followed by a diesel undertone. Buds are light green in color and accompanied by a thick layer of resin that makes for great concentrates.
True Love effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings