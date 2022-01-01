About this product
Xesso.net is the portable weed accessory you must have in your wallet!
This 3-in-1 product includes:
- Weed Case
- Folding Rolling Tray
- Grinder
Pros:
- Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go
- Smell proof
- Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside
- Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling
- Contains up to 5 grams of weed
- Wonderfully designed
Con:
- It comes empty. Sorry about that...
Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)
