About this product
NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS
CRUELTY FREE
SUSTAINABLE - https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/
ZERO THC
LAB TESTED - http://www.xohemp.info/
FDA COMPLIANT
MADE IN THE USA
XO CBD tincture contains 1000mg of natural bioactive CBD. XO CBD is formulated from a natural process by experienced herbalists to create an active CBD that is far more potent than the typical isolate and CBDA products that are currently on the market. The XO CBD product line is THC free, so no worries about failing a drug test or legal issues with any product purchased here.
It’s all about the Love- At Xo we care about your health. Each bottle contains a QRC code for the exact batch you purchased, no more looking at testing results that are posted from other companies that are months old. XO goes one step further than any company out there by providing pesticide testing. For more information about our product credibility visit our about us page and click on the bios.
This is a two-week supply. Simply shake thoroughly and ingest 1ml of tincture in the morning and night. Please do not mix with any beverages as that may cause the CBD to come out of solution. You may add this to food but do not cook with it, as that may degrade the CBD. The XO CBD tincture includes a built in eye dropper with 1ml measurement mark that is in quarter ml mark increments. The XO CBD tincture comes with child resistant packaging for safe storage.
We invite you to join us in our effort to save the world by recycling your packaging. All XO family products are packaged under our carbon footprint watch program. We are doing our part by using a low-no plastic approach. Our boxes are made from hemp and/or recycled cardboard. Check out our BRAND PAGE on LEAFLY for more product info..
XO CBD Tinctures are great for your pet! Simply add 1ml to their food every day.
CRUELTY FREE
SUSTAINABLE - https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/
ZERO THC
LAB TESTED - http://www.xohemp.info/
FDA COMPLIANT
MADE IN THE USA
XO CBD tincture contains 1000mg of natural bioactive CBD. XO CBD is formulated from a natural process by experienced herbalists to create an active CBD that is far more potent than the typical isolate and CBDA products that are currently on the market. The XO CBD product line is THC free, so no worries about failing a drug test or legal issues with any product purchased here.
It’s all about the Love- At Xo we care about your health. Each bottle contains a QRC code for the exact batch you purchased, no more looking at testing results that are posted from other companies that are months old. XO goes one step further than any company out there by providing pesticide testing. For more information about our product credibility visit our about us page and click on the bios.
This is a two-week supply. Simply shake thoroughly and ingest 1ml of tincture in the morning and night. Please do not mix with any beverages as that may cause the CBD to come out of solution. You may add this to food but do not cook with it, as that may degrade the CBD. The XO CBD tincture includes a built in eye dropper with 1ml measurement mark that is in quarter ml mark increments. The XO CBD tincture comes with child resistant packaging for safe storage.
We invite you to join us in our effort to save the world by recycling your packaging. All XO family products are packaged under our carbon footprint watch program. We are doing our part by using a low-no plastic approach. Our boxes are made from hemp and/or recycled cardboard. Check out our BRAND PAGE on LEAFLY for more product info..
XO CBD Tinctures are great for your pet! Simply add 1ml to their food every day.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS
CRUELTY FREE
SUSTAINABLE - https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/
ZERO THC
LAB TESTED - http://www.xohemp.info/
FDA COMPLIANT
MADE IN THE USA
XO CBD tincture contains 1000mg of natural bioactive CBD. XO CBD is formulated from a natural process by experienced herbalists to create an active CBD that is far more potent than the typical isolate and CBDA products that are currently on the market. The XO CBD product line is THC free, so no worries about failing a drug test or legal issues with any product purchased here.
It’s all about the Love- At Xo we care about your health. Each bottle contains a QRC code for the exact batch you purchased, no more looking at testing results that are posted from other companies that are months old. XO goes one step further than any company out there by providing pesticide testing. For more information about our product credibility visit our about us page and click on the bios.
This is a two-week supply. Simply shake thoroughly and ingest 1ml of tincture in the morning and night. Please do not mix with any beverages as that may cause the CBD to come out of solution. You may add this to food but do not cook with it, as that may degrade the CBD. The XO CBD tincture includes a built in eye dropper with 1ml measurement mark that is in quarter ml mark increments. The XO CBD tincture comes with child resistant packaging for safe storage.
We invite you to join us in our effort to save the world by recycling your packaging. All XO family products are packaged under our carbon footprint watch program. We are doing our part by using a low-no plastic approach. Our boxes are made from hemp and/or recycled cardboard. Check out our BRAND PAGE on LEAFLY for more product info..
XO CBD Tinctures are great for your pet! Simply add 1ml to their food every day.
CRUELTY FREE
SUSTAINABLE - https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/
ZERO THC
LAB TESTED - http://www.xohemp.info/
FDA COMPLIANT
MADE IN THE USA
XO CBD tincture contains 1000mg of natural bioactive CBD. XO CBD is formulated from a natural process by experienced herbalists to create an active CBD that is far more potent than the typical isolate and CBDA products that are currently on the market. The XO CBD product line is THC free, so no worries about failing a drug test or legal issues with any product purchased here.
It’s all about the Love- At Xo we care about your health. Each bottle contains a QRC code for the exact batch you purchased, no more looking at testing results that are posted from other companies that are months old. XO goes one step further than any company out there by providing pesticide testing. For more information about our product credibility visit our about us page and click on the bios.
This is a two-week supply. Simply shake thoroughly and ingest 1ml of tincture in the morning and night. Please do not mix with any beverages as that may cause the CBD to come out of solution. You may add this to food but do not cook with it, as that may degrade the CBD. The XO CBD tincture includes a built in eye dropper with 1ml measurement mark that is in quarter ml mark increments. The XO CBD tincture comes with child resistant packaging for safe storage.
We invite you to join us in our effort to save the world by recycling your packaging. All XO family products are packaged under our carbon footprint watch program. We are doing our part by using a low-no plastic approach. Our boxes are made from hemp and/or recycled cardboard. Check out our BRAND PAGE on LEAFLY for more product info..
XO CBD Tinctures are great for your pet! Simply add 1ml to their food every day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
XO CBD
We know your BODY is your TEMPLE. That’s why you will never find chemicals, synthetics or artificial additives in any of our family of products. Our Mission is to create and promote SUSTAINABLE brands in the new and emerging cannabis industry with a focus on NATURAL, ORGANIC, and holistic products that are actually good for you. That's why we go above and beyond with our testing; looking for pesticides, heavy metals, myotoxins and other bad things that are a result of not following organic practices in our hemp CBD biomass we extract. Our promise is to deliver you the best CBD product on the market with the lowest ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT in production. A better product, a better planet a better you!
So what are you waiting for join the TRIBE!!! @ www.xocbdofficial.com
NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS
CRUELTY FREE
SUSTAINABLE ( https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/ )
ZERO THC
LAB TESTED ( http://www.xohemp.info/ )
FDA COMPLIANT
MADE IN THE USA
We work with industry regulators to expose fraud and corruption in the Hemp Industry.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Industry-Insiders-Warn-of-Fraud-at-Marijuana-Testing-Labs-458125743.html
Follow us on social media to stay in the loop. Because you should know whos making your CBD. @XOCARES
So what are you waiting for join the TRIBE!!! @ www.xocbdofficial.com
NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS
CRUELTY FREE
SUSTAINABLE ( https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/ )
ZERO THC
LAB TESTED ( http://www.xohemp.info/ )
FDA COMPLIANT
MADE IN THE USA
We work with industry regulators to expose fraud and corruption in the Hemp Industry.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Industry-Insiders-Warn-of-Fraud-at-Marijuana-Testing-Labs-458125743.html
Follow us on social media to stay in the loop. Because you should know whos making your CBD. @XOCARES
Notice a problem?Report this item