 NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS

 CRUELTY FREE

 SUSTAINABLE - https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/

 ZERO THC

 LAB TESTED - http://www.xohemp.info/

 FDA COMPLIANT

 MADE IN THE USA

XO CBD tincture contains 2000mg of natural bioactive CBD. XO CBD is formulated from a natural process by experienced herbalists to create an active CBD that is far more potent than the typical isolate and CBDA products that are currently on the market. The XO CBD product line is THC free, so no worries about failing a drug test or legal issues with any product purchased here.



It’s all about the Love- At Xo we care about your health. Each bottle contains a QRC code for the exact batch you purchased, no more looking at testing results that are posted from other companies that are months old. XO goes one step further than any company out there by providing pesticide testing. For more information about our product credibility visit our about us page and click on the bios.



This is a two-week supply. Simply shake thoroughly and ingest 1ml of tincture in the morning and night. Please do not mix with any beverages as that may cause the CBD to come out of solution. You may add this to food but do not cook with it, as that may degrade the CBD. The XO CBD tincture includes a built in eye dropper with 1ml measurement mark that is in quarter ml mark increments. The XO CBD tincture comes with child resistant packaging for safe storage.



We invite you to join us in our effort to save the world by recycling your packaging. All XO family products are packaged under our carbon footprint watch program. We are doing our part by using a low-no plastic approach. Our boxes are made from hemp and/or recycled cardboard. Chck out our BRAND PAGE on LEAFLY for more info.



XO CBD Tinctures are great for your pet! Simply add 1ml to their food every day

