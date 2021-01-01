Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand XSCAPE

XSCAPE

Tailgate

Product rating:

About this product

This sativa-dominant hybrid’s got game. With moderately small buds that are bright green with a layer of crystal-like trichomes and deep orange hairs, this superstar strain is dank, earthy, and even a little bit tangy.

THC: 19%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!