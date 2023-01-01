About this product
The Dive Mini is the latest vape pen from Yocan. It is the little brother to the original Yocan Dive, features magnetic mouthpiece and glass attachment.
The Yocan Dive Mini is a simple vape pen with a sleek and stealthy build. It is 8″ tall and half an inch wide which makes it suitable for discreet vaping. Go to this link read Yocan Dive Mini review on vape lab. The Yocan Dive Mini is the most advanced 4 in 1 vaporizer pen in the market today.
Yocan Dive Mini is A Sleek And Stealthy Vape Pen
Main Features:
Simple Vape Pen
Sleek and stealthy design
Mul-functions vaporizer device
Preset 3 Voltage Levels
Micro USB Charging
Available in 9 colors
Any questions, or want to learn more features, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
