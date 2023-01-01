The Dive Mini is the latest vape pen from Yocan. It is the little brother to the original Yocan Dive, features magnetic mouthpiece and glass attachment.



The Yocan Dive Mini is a simple vape pen with a sleek and stealthy build. It is 8″ tall and half an inch wide which makes it suitable for discreet vaping. The Yocan Dive Mini is the most advanced 4 in 1 vaporizer pen in the market today.



Yocan Dive Mini is A Sleek And Stealthy Vape Pen



Main Features:



Simple Vape Pen



Sleek and stealthy design



Mul-functions vaporizer device



Preset 3 Voltage Levels



Micro USB Charging



Available in 9 colors



Any questions, or want to learn more features, please visit Yocan.com

