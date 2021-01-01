About this product

Today we are going to introduce a new version of Yocan vape battery, which is made of Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 version breaks the definition of traditional vape pen devices. It is an epoch-making QUAD coil to produce mass vapor. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery is the perfectest vape pen for vaping starters, pure flavor chaser, include cloud chasers.



The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is definitely one of the most popular vape pen on the market. This Yocan vape battery steps it's game up further from the previous version Yocan Evolve Plus.



The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Zinc-Alloy Chassis Vape Pen



Main Features:



QUAD coil

Zinc-Alloy Chassis

1400mAh battery

Awesome performance

Storage Jar

Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery features, please visit our official site Yocan.com