Yocan®
About this product
Today we are going to introduce a new version of Yocan vape battery, which is made of Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 version breaks the definition of traditional vape pen devices. It is an epoch-making QUAD coil to produce mass vapor. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery is the perfectest vape pen for vaping starters, pure flavor chaser, include cloud chasers.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is definitely one of the most popular vape pen on the market. This Yocan vape battery steps it's game up further from the previous version Yocan Evolve Plus.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Zinc-Alloy Chassis Vape Pen
Main Features:
QUAD coil
Zinc-Alloy Chassis
1400mAh battery
Awesome performance
Storage Jar
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery features, please visit our official site Yocan.com
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is definitely one of the most popular vape pen on the market. This Yocan vape battery steps it's game up further from the previous version Yocan Evolve Plus.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Zinc-Alloy Chassis Vape Pen
Main Features:
QUAD coil
Zinc-Alloy Chassis
1400mAh battery
Awesome performance
Storage Jar
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery features, please visit our official site Yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!