Yummi Karma makes cannabis products that are as fun as they are functional.
It all started when our mom was having trouble sleeping. After
trying countless formulations, we came up with a cannabis sleep
tincture that helped her get off medication and, most
importantly, get some Zzz’s. That tincture is now our most
beloved product, Drift Away. Seeing how cannabis helped our
mom to be her best self, we wanted to keep paying that
goodness forward. So we launched Yummi Karma, California’s
first full line of cannabis tinctures designed for specific wellness
solutions.
Now we’ve expanded into high-dose tinctures with imaginative
flavors that make daily cannabis use something to look forward
to—so that even more people can experience the benefits of cannabis.
