Yummi Karma makes cannabis products that are as fun as they are functional.



It all started when our mom was having trouble sleeping. After

trying countless formulations, we came up with a cannabis sleep

tincture that helped her get off medication and, most

importantly, get some Zzz’s. That tincture is now our most

beloved product, Drift Away. Seeing how cannabis helped our

mom to be her best self, we wanted to keep paying that

goodness forward. So we launched Yummi Karma, California’s

first full line of cannabis tinctures designed for specific wellness

solutions.



Now we’ve expanded into high-dose tinctures with imaginative

flavors that make daily cannabis use something to look forward

to—so that even more people can experience the benefits of cannabis.

