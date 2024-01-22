AVENTUS8 FLOWER D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Sour SPace Candy 10g

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product

Strain: Sour SPace Candy (Hybrid)
Type: D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Flower
Quantity: 10g
Key Features:

Introducing the finest quality THC-P Flower, known for its exceptional taste and potent effects. Each premium flower bud is meticulously crafted to contain the perfect blend of THC-P, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and CBD.

Bottle Contains : 10G of the finest quality flower.

About this strain

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Zaleaf
