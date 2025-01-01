About this product
The Cali Fields 3.5g SNOW THCA Flower isn't your average bud. These frosty nuggets, bursting with either Sativa, Indica or Hybrid strain, are generously dusted in a layer of pure THCA distillate, creating a glistening exterior that shatters with a satisfying snap. Then, the flowers are generously dusted with crushed THCA diamonds, adding an extra kick of potency and a touch of sparkle. The result is a product that's not only visually stunning, but also incredibly powerful, with a sweet, berry-like scent that hints at the potential for a potent, uplifting high. The meticulous process creates an exceptionally smooth burn – a connoisseur's alternative to traditional moon rocks, which often use less refined concentrates and kief.
GSC (Hybrid)
Jack Herer (Sativa)
Northern Lights (Indica)
Package Includes:
1 x Cali Fields SNOW Edition THCA Flower 3.5G
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
