About this product
Cali Fields takes pride in offering premium indoor hemp flower that's not only packed with flavor but also incredibly potent. Each 3.5g resealable glass jar is filled with USA-grown hemp flower that's been carefully selected for its exceptional quality. To make it even more potent, Cali Fields combines the hemp flower with potent THCa and flavor-rich terpenes. The result is a product that's sure to impress even the most discerning THC connoisseurs.
Cali Fields offers six classic cannabis strain profiles to choose from, each with its own unique flavor and aroma. Whether you're looking for something fruity or earthy, Cali Fields has got you covered. The hemp flower is grown indoors, which means that the growing conditions can be tightly controlled to ensure the highest quality product. The flower is also hand-trimmed to ensure that only the best parts of the plant are used.
Cali Fields is proud to boast a high THCa content level of over 22%. THCa is the non-psychoactive precursor to THC, and it's known for its potent medicinal properties. It's believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-nausea properties, among others. With Cali Fields' premium indoor hemp flower, you can enjoy the benefits of THCa without the psychoactive effects of THC.
Package Contents:
1 x Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G
Cali Fields offers six classic cannabis strain profiles to choose from, each with its own unique flavor and aroma. Whether you're looking for something fruity or earthy, Cali Fields has got you covered. The hemp flower is grown indoors, which means that the growing conditions can be tightly controlled to ensure the highest quality product. The flower is also hand-trimmed to ensure that only the best parts of the plant are used.
Cali Fields is proud to boast a high THCa content level of over 22%. THCa is the non-psychoactive precursor to THC, and it's known for its potent medicinal properties. It's believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-nausea properties, among others. With Cali Fields' premium indoor hemp flower, you can enjoy the benefits of THCa without the psychoactive effects of THC.
Package Contents:
1 x Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G
Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G r - Purple Haze Sativa
ZaleafFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Cali Fields takes pride in offering premium indoor hemp flower that's not only packed with flavor but also incredibly potent. Each 3.5g resealable glass jar is filled with USA-grown hemp flower that's been carefully selected for its exceptional quality. To make it even more potent, Cali Fields combines the hemp flower with potent THCa and flavor-rich terpenes. The result is a product that's sure to impress even the most discerning THC connoisseurs.
Cali Fields offers six classic cannabis strain profiles to choose from, each with its own unique flavor and aroma. Whether you're looking for something fruity or earthy, Cali Fields has got you covered. The hemp flower is grown indoors, which means that the growing conditions can be tightly controlled to ensure the highest quality product. The flower is also hand-trimmed to ensure that only the best parts of the plant are used.
Cali Fields is proud to boast a high THCa content level of over 22%. THCa is the non-psychoactive precursor to THC, and it's known for its potent medicinal properties. It's believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-nausea properties, among others. With Cali Fields' premium indoor hemp flower, you can enjoy the benefits of THCa without the psychoactive effects of THC.
Package Contents:
1 x Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G
Cali Fields offers six classic cannabis strain profiles to choose from, each with its own unique flavor and aroma. Whether you're looking for something fruity or earthy, Cali Fields has got you covered. The hemp flower is grown indoors, which means that the growing conditions can be tightly controlled to ensure the highest quality product. The flower is also hand-trimmed to ensure that only the best parts of the plant are used.
Cali Fields is proud to boast a high THCa content level of over 22%. THCa is the non-psychoactive precursor to THC, and it's known for its potent medicinal properties. It's believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-nausea properties, among others. With Cali Fields' premium indoor hemp flower, you can enjoy the benefits of THCa without the psychoactive effects of THC.
Package Contents:
1 x Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item