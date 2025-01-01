Cali Fields takes pride in offering premium indoor hemp flower that's not only packed with flavor but also incredibly potent. Each 3.5g resealable glass jar is filled with USA-grown hemp flower that's been carefully selected for its exceptional quality. To make it even more potent, Cali Fields combines the hemp flower with potent THCa and flavor-rich terpenes. The result is a product that's sure to impress even the most discerning THC connoisseurs.



Cali Fields offers six classic cannabis strain profiles to choose from, each with its own unique flavor and aroma. Whether you're looking for something fruity or earthy, Cali Fields has got you covered. The hemp flower is grown indoors, which means that the growing conditions can be tightly controlled to ensure the highest quality product. The flower is also hand-trimmed to ensure that only the best parts of the plant are used.



Cali Fields is proud to boast a high THCa content level of over 22%. THCa is the non-psychoactive precursor to THC, and it's known for its potent medicinal properties. It's believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-nausea properties, among others. With Cali Fields' premium indoor hemp flower, you can enjoy the benefits of THCa without the psychoactive effects of THC.



Package Contents:



1 x Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G

