Savor the delectable moments with our exquisite Chocolate Chip Cookies. Baked to perfection, each cookie is a symphony of rich, velvety chocolate and golden-brown goodness. Made with high-quality ingredients, these cookies are a timeless treat for every occasion. Unwrap a moment of pure bliss with every bite – because life is sweeter with our irresistible chocolate chip cookies.



Ingredients : Enriched bleach flour (bleached wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, corn syrup), chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla flavor), palm shortening (high oleic soybean oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), sugar, egg whites, vanilla imitation (as a flavoring), sodium bicarbonate, salt, full spectrum Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) oils (derived from USA grown hemp), contains 2% or less of medium chain triglycerides, ascorbic acid and potassium sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.

