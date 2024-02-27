DELTA 8 + DELTA 9 + THC-P GUMMIES 6000MG WATERMELON

by Zaleaf
About this product

Warning: High dosage gummies are for experienced users only.
Cut 1 gummy into quarters and start with 1/4 to establish individual tolerance.
Each gummy weighs about 8 grams in size and delivers a serious 100mg of blended THC consisting of delta 8, delta 9 and thcp for the ultimate entourage effect experience.
Please allow 45-60 minutes for effect to fully work. Once the sensation sets in, it may last for 3-6 hours or more.
Base ingredients: vegan fruit pectin
Gummies in a jar: 60 gummies
Dosage per gummy: 100mg of blended THC
Container: child resistant, air sealed hard plastic container
Actives: all actives are derived from the L-sativa hemp plant

About this strain

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
