THC MOONROCK NUGGS FLOWER D8 HHC THCP THCA INFUSED BLUE DREAM SATIVA 7 GRAMS 29.8%

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

These specialty moonrocks are made with 7 grams of premium indoor potent flower per jar. The flower is rolled around in delta-8, hhc, thcp, thca oils and then covered with real kief. How to smoke it?

Break it and roll it up in a joint or leafy blunt
Straight out of a water bong
Straight out of a traditional pipe
Sour Diesel – (Sativa)
OG Kush – (Hybrid)
Skywalker OG – (Indica)
Blue Dream – (Sativa)
Purple Haze – (Sativa)
Grandaddy Purple – (Indica)
Additional Product Information
7 Grams Of THC FLOWER INFUSED WITH D8 HHC THCP THCA
Strain Specific
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Super Potent and High-Quality Flower

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
Notice a problem?Report this item