THC MOONROCK NUGGS FLOWER D8 HHC THCP THCA INFUSED OG KUSH HYBRID 7 GRAMS 31.6%

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

These specialty moonrocks are made with 7 grams of premium indoor potent flower per jar. The flower is rolled around in delta-8, hhc, thcp, thca oils and then covered with real kief. How to smoke it?

Break it and roll it up in a joint or leafy blunt
Straight out of a water bong
Straight out of a traditional pipe
Sour Diesel – (Sativa)
OG Kush – (Hybrid)
Skywalker OG – (Indica)
Blue Dream – (Sativa)
Purple Haze – (Sativa)
Grandaddy Purple – (Indica)
Additional Product Information
7 Grams Of THC FLOWER INFUSED WITH D8 HHC THCP THCA
Strain Specific
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Super Potent and High-Quality Flower

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity.  OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
