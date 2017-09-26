THC MOONROCK NUGGS FLOWER D8 HHC THCP THCA INFUSED PURPLE HAZE SATIVA 7 GRAMS 33.3%

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

These specialty moonrocks are made with 7 grams of premium indoor potent flower per jar. The flower is rolled around in delta-8, hhc, thcp, thca oils and then covered with real kief. How to smoke it?

Break it and roll it up in a joint or leafy blunt
Straight out of a water bong
Straight out of a traditional pipe
Sour Diesel – (Sativa)
OG Kush – (Hybrid)
Skywalker OG – (Indica)
Blue Dream – (Sativa)
Purple Haze – (Sativa)
Grandaddy Purple – (Indica)
Additional Product Information
7 Grams Of THC FLOWER INFUSED WITH D8 HHC THCP THCA
Strain Specific
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Super Potent and High-Quality Flower

About this strain

Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
