THC MOONROCK NUGGS FLOWER D8 HHC THCP THCA INFUSED SKYWALKER OG INDICA 7 GRAMS 32.4%

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

These specialty moonrocks are made with 7 grams of premium indoor potent flower per jar. The flower is rolled around in delta-8, hhc, thcp, thca oils and then covered with real kief. How to smoke it?

Break it and roll it up in a joint or leafy blunt
Straight out of a water bong
Straight out of a traditional pipe
Sour Diesel – (Sativa)
OG Kush – (Hybrid)
Skywalker OG – (Indica)
Blue Dream – (Sativa)
Purple Haze – (Sativa)
Grandaddy Purple – (Indica)
Additional Product Information
7 Grams Of THC FLOWER INFUSED WITH D8 HHC THCP THCA
Strain Specific
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Super Potent and High-Quality Flower

About this strain

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


No product reviews
About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs in Hollywood, FL. Our mission is to provide our community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, and delta-8, to deliver the most effective results.
