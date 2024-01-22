Introducing Snow Cap THCA Flower, also know as THCA Snowballs: The ultimate THCA Flower Snow Caps experience that’ll leave you feeling on top of the world. Snowballs delivers a smooth and potent smoke that ignites your senses and transports you to a state of bliss.
THCA Snowballs are Indoor High Percentage THCA Flower covered in potent and pure THCA Isolate. Ideal for connoisseurs seeking the highest quality and intensity, these THCA snow caps deliver a powerful experience in every puff. Elevate your sessions with the purest, most potent THCA Snow Caps on the market.
THCA Flower is legal per the 2018 Farm Bill. THCA Flower is very potent, and is known for giving an amazing body and mental experience.
