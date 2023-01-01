About this product
As arguably one of the most essential items in a smoker's arsenal, a good rolling tray is no doubt a solid investment, but it’s crucial to choose a quality product. The All Black Metal Rolling Tray from Zamnesia offers a premium-quality and stylish rolling solution for the modern smoker or vape enthusiest.
Available in two different sizes, the small tray measures in at 18 × 14cm, whereas the larger size is 27.5 × 17.5cm. Both provide ample space to grind, roll, or pack your vaporizer or joint. Featuring a sleek black design complete with the Zamnesia logo, this rolling tray is bound to draw attention during smoking sessions with friends.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.