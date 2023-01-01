It's no secret that cannabis enthusiasts can amass a large number of accessories, including papers, lighters, and filter tips—not to mention rolling trays. Now there's a product that allows you to stash your accessories while providing a surface on which to roll. The Bamboo Rolling Stash Tray from Zamnesia is just the ticket, and it looks great!



Constructed from high-grade bamboo, this tray has all the compartments you could ever need to stash your smoking and vaping accessories, as well as little space for some bud. With a magnetic lid that doubles as a rolling surface, this sturdy storage solution is primed to suit all manner of cannabis aficionados—emblazoned with the Zamnesia logo for an added seal of approval.

