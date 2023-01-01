About this product
It's no secret that cannabis enthusiasts can amass a large number of accessories, including papers, lighters, and filter tips—not to mention rolling trays. Now there's a product that allows you to stash your accessories while providing a surface on which to roll. The Bamboo Rolling Stash Tray from Zamnesia is just the ticket, and it looks great!
Constructed from high-grade bamboo, this tray has all the compartments you could ever need to stash your smoking and vaping accessories, as well as little space for some bud. With a magnetic lid that doubles as a rolling surface, this sturdy storage solution is primed to suit all manner of cannabis aficionados—emblazoned with the Zamnesia logo for an added seal of approval.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.