If your plants are in need of a serious pick-me-up, or you just want to give them the best possible start in life, look no further than the Monster Bud Boost Pack. As a collaboration between Bionova and Zamnesia, this trio of liquid fertilisers is perfect for all levels of growing expertise, and will help your plants perform to the best of their ability.
Consisting of three different fertilisers—PK 13-14, X-ceL, and VitaSol—each is to be used at a different stage of growth. If you're unsure of when to administer each fertiliser, a thorough guide is included with the pack, so you don't have to worry about missing anything. The Monster Bud Boost Pack is the sure path to bountiful, flavourful, potent, and, most importantly, healthy buds.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.