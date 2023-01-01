If your plants are in need of a serious pick-me-up, or you just want to give them the best possible start in life, look no further than the Monster Bud Boost Pack. As a collaboration between Bionova and Zamnesia, this trio of liquid fertilisers is perfect for all levels of growing expertise, and will help your plants perform to the best of their ability.



Consisting of three different fertilisers—PK 13-14, X-ceL, and VitaSol—each is to be used at a different stage of growth. If you're unsure of when to administer each fertiliser, a thorough guide is included with the pack, so you don't have to worry about missing anything. The Monster Bud Boost Pack is the sure path to bountiful, flavourful, potent, and, most importantly, healthy buds.

