From germination to harvest, plants require a host of nutrients to perform at their best. Thankfully, Monster Bud Mix has everything you need to ensure top results. This all-natural organic fertiliser is the result of a collaboration between Bionova and Zamnesia. Containing a variety of ingredients, such as bentonite, vinasse, and cocoa pellets, alongside an array of enzymes and vitamins, Monster Bud Mix will see your plants through all stages of growth.
Available in a packet of 150g (easily enough for two plants), don't leave the health of your precious plants down to chance. Simply mix it into the soil, and let it do its work. Regardless of your expertise, Monster Bud Mix is a surefire way to give your plants everything they need.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.