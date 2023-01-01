From germination to harvest, plants require a host of nutrients to perform at their best. Thankfully, Monster Bud Mix has everything you need to ensure top results. This all-natural organic fertiliser is the result of a collaboration between Bionova and Zamnesia. Containing a variety of ingredients, such as bentonite, vinasse, and cocoa pellets, alongside an array of enzymes and vitamins, Monster Bud Mix will see your plants through all stages of growth.



Available in a packet of 150g (easily enough for two plants), don't leave the health of your precious plants down to chance. Simply mix it into the soil, and let it do its work. Regardless of your expertise, Monster Bud Mix is a surefire way to give your plants everything they need.

Show more