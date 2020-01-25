About this product

Derived from the “Durga Mata” phenotype, DM2 by Zenabis is a high CBD, low THC indica-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has aromatic, dark green buds, a minty, earthy aroma and sweet, orange and citrus notes.



Indicas like DM2 are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. CBD is a non-intoxicating chemical compound believed to alleviate pain, inflammation, and anxiety.



CANNABINOIDS

THC: 9-13%

CBD: 4-8%



TERPENES

limonene, terpinolene, myrcene



ZENABIS

Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.