Zenabis
DM2
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Derived from the “Durga Mata” phenotype, DM2 by Zenabis is a high CBD, low THC indica-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has aromatic, dark green buds, a minty, earthy aroma and sweet, orange and citrus notes.
Indicas like DM2 are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. CBD is a non-intoxicating chemical compound believed to alleviate pain, inflammation, and anxiety.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 9-13%
CBD: 4-8%
TERPENES
limonene, terpinolene, myrcene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Durga Mata II effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
11% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
