Zenabis
MK Ultra
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
MK Ultra by Zenabis is a high THC indica-dominant hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. The buds of this dried flower range from light to dark green and have small amber pistils scattered throughout. MK Ultra offers patients a sweet, fruity, earthy flavour.
Indicas like MK Ultra are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. High THC medical cannabis products are often sought out by patients seeking pain relief or a euphoric experience. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 16-20%
CBD: <1%
TERPENES
terpinolene, limonene, myrcene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
MK Ultra effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
573 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
