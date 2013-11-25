About this product

Zenabis’ Sensi Star is a high THC indica-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Indicas, like Sensi Star, are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea and increased appetite. Sensi Star’s dried flower has light green buds accented by dark, orange pistils.



CANNABINOIDS

THC: 16-20%

CBD: <1%



TERPENES

limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene



ZENABIS

Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.