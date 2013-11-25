Zenabis
Sensi Star
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Zenabis’ Sensi Star is a high THC indica-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Indicas, like Sensi Star, are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea and increased appetite. Sensi Star’s dried flower has light green buds accented by dark, orange pistils.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 16-20%
CBD: <1%
TERPENES
limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Sensi Star effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
521 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
