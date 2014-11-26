About this product

Sometimes known as “Kish”, Shishkaberry by Zenabis is a high THC indica-dominant hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has tight, purple buds, and a sweet, fruity, pine-meets-pine flavour.



Indicas like Shishkaberry are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. Medical patients seeking pain relief or a euphoric experience often select strains with high amounts of THC. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow.



CANNABINOIDS

THC: 14-18%

CBD: <1%



TERPENES

limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene



ZENABIS

Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.