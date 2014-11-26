Zenabis
Shishkaberry
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Sometimes known as “Kish”, Shishkaberry by Zenabis is a high THC indica-dominant hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has tight, purple buds, and a sweet, fruity, pine-meets-pine flavour.
Indicas like Shishkaberry are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. Medical patients seeking pain relief or a euphoric experience often select strains with high amounts of THC. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 14-18%
CBD: <1%
TERPENES
limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Shishkaberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
