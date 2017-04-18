About this product

Ultra Sour by Zenabis is a high THC sativa-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Sativas, unlike indica or indica-leaning hybrid strains, are commonly associated with uplifting effects and social activities. This dried flower has light green buds covered with small orange hairs that, when combined with its sweet, lemony, citrus-meets-diesel flavour, contributes to this strain’s overall tropical vibe.



CANNABINOIDS

THC: 18-25%

CBD: <1%



TERPENES

terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene



ZENABIS

Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.