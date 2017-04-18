Zenabis
Ultra Sour
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Ultra Sour by Zenabis is a high THC sativa-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Sativas, unlike indica or indica-leaning hybrid strains, are commonly associated with uplifting effects and social activities. This dried flower has light green buds covered with small orange hairs that, when combined with its sweet, lemony, citrus-meets-diesel flavour, contributes to this strain’s overall tropical vibe.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 18-25%
CBD: <1%
TERPENES
terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 18-25%
CBD: <1%
TERPENES
terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Ultra Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!