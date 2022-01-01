About this product
Enjoy your favorite legal smoking herb in these easy to fill Zig Zag cones. Each cone is made of all natural materials and come conveniently stored in a unique sliding storage pack. Just fill these cones and pack in the convenient sliding case to smoke on the go or save it to smoke later with friends! These perfectly rolled cones offer a slow and steady burn so your smoke sessions are destined to last! Each single pack comes with six cones
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zig Zag Canada
The most iconic rolling paper in the world! We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the world's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover our selection of rolling papers in a variety of sizes: Single-Wide, 1 ¼ & King Size!