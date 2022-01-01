About this product
Wood tips are used as filter for your joints. Filter tips are used to prevent loose herb and resin from falling through for optimal smoking experience. Roll your herb in your favourite Zig-Zag paper and add a tip at the end for a smoother hit.
5 tips per pack
5 tips per pack
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zig Zag Canada
The most iconic rolling paper in the world! We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the world's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover our selection of rolling papers in a variety of sizes: Single-Wide, 1 ¼ & King Size!