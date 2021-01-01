Zig Zag Canada
Zig-Zag Green is the wet proof product in the product line. It's a thicker paper that allows for an extra-slow, but steady burning.
- Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
- 100% Natural Gum Arabic
- 25 booklets per carton
- 100 papers per booklet
- Dimensions: 70mm x 38mm
