Logo for the brand Zig Zag Canada

Zig Zag Canada

Zig-Zag Green Rolling Papers

About this product

Zig-Zag Green is the wet proof product in the product line. It's a thicker paper that allows for an extra-slow, but steady burning.

- Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
- 100% Natural Gum Arabic
- 25 booklets per carton
- 100 papers per booklet
- Dimensions: 70mm x 38mm
