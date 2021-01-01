About this product

Rolling trays are one of the most useful cannabis accessories for every kit, and are a must-have item for convenience and portability. As a brand that has been around for more than 150 years, Zig-Zag has extended it’s line of accessories to include high-quality, premium rolling trays. Use your rolling tray to carry all of your kit essentials and reduce mess during the joint rolling process.



Features:



- Dimensions: 6" x 11.5" (15 x 29 cm)

- Material: Metal

- Pair with your favourite Zig-Zag rolling paper

