Zig Zag Canada
About this product
Zig-Zag White Kutcorners is the original and iconic rolling paper that has established Zig Zags' quality reputation as the leader in the industry. A thin-weight paper that’s easy to roll and burns slowly.
Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste.
- Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
- Slow Burning
- 100% Natural Gum Arabic
- 100 papers per booklet
- 25 booklets per carton
Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste.
- Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
- Slow Burning
- 100% Natural Gum Arabic
- 100 papers per booklet
- 25 booklets per carton
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!