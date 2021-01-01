Loading…
Zig Zag Canada

Zig-Zag White Papers Kutcorners

Zig-Zag White Kutcorners is the original and iconic rolling paper that has established Zig Zags' quality reputation as the leader in the industry. A thin-weight paper that’s easy to roll and burns slowly.

Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste.

- Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
- Slow Burning
- 100% Natural Gum Arabic
- 100 papers per booklet
- 25 booklets per carton
