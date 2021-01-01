Zig Zag Canada
Zig-Zag Ultra-Thin is a translucent, lightweight paper combining strength and thinness for a premier slow-burn experience..
- Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
- 100% Natural Gum Arabic
- 50 papers per booklet
- 25 booklets per carton
- Dimensions: 78mm x 44mm
