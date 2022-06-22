Jen is amazing! She took the time to learn about my needs and offered a few different options for what I was looking for. I went with a Blue Dream for creativity and WOW! It was the perfect match for what I wanted to feel like. Highly Highly recommend the team here!
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and more when you sign up!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.