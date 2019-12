Charbiedarbie on December 8, 2019

Love this place! Finally a place where I can actually use my credit card to buy legit bud. The staff were super knowledgeable and the story was busy and had a good vibe. I like the sprays and pre-rolls. Some of the government flower is pretty dry, but obviously that’s no fault of the store. I’m sure supply and demand will work that out anyway. Definitely go check this place out!