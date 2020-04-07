We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
BEAUTIFUL! 🤍
As a pro-smoker, this place is the only spot that didn’t disappoint me w QUALITY. So that’s important off top. But the gorgeous space!?! The lovely people?! This is my number 1 shop in this city and even gives the big spots in Los Angeles a serious run for their $$.
Bless! Hope this place stays open forever.
(They have almost no mark up too!) ❤️❤️Wha???
Cannabis store said:
Best customer ever. Appreciate you homie. xo
WinnyC
on June 13, 2020
This is the first shop I’ve been to in Toronto with open windows! The vibe is super friendly, and the space is filled with plants. It’s a boutique style cannabis shop and they have some high end product that I haven’t been able to find in other stores.
I would suggest trying some Broken coast Galiano(hybrid), some Houseplant indica, and some San Rafael Tangerine Dream!
Cannabis store said:
We appreciate your business!! See you again soon :)