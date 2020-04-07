Ellevan on June 13, 2020

BEAUTIFUL! 🤍 As a pro-smoker, this place is the only spot that didn’t disappoint me w QUALITY. So that’s important off top. But the gorgeous space!?! The lovely people?! This is my number 1 shop in this city and even gives the big spots in Los Angeles a serious run for their $$. Bless! Hope this place stays open forever. (They have almost no mark up too!) ❤️❤️Wha???