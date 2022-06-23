Defintion of: al·pha 1. the first letter of the Greek alphabet (Α, α), transliterated as ‘a.’.denoting the first of a series of items or categories... 2. British the highest grade or mark, as in an examination • "ZOOLOGY•SOCIOLOGY denoting the dominant animal or human in a particular group... •"INFORMAL denoting a person who has a dominant role or position within a particular sphere.... •ASTRONOMY the first (typically the brightest) star in a constellation. Noun: Alpha"Alpha Centauri" We believe the word "alpha" has been given a bad wrap. It doesn't need to be coupled with only things overbearing and male. At AlphaBud we adhere to the definitions mentioned above, and feel that nothing exemplifies the alpha more than women, who males aspire to impress anyway, and have the ability to give life. What could be more powerful? This is why we chose Gaia, personification of earth, and ancestral mother of all life, wearing a cannabis crown as our logo. Established in 2019, ABC co or AlphaBud Cannabis is a licensed, minority and female owned business, born out of passion for the plant and the need to bring a new approach to Cannabis retail, and to obliterate the stigmas that have been long associated with the wonderful plant known as Cannabis, and reshape perceptions and notions in this newfound era of legality. Store Experience Located at 1186 Woodbine Ave. in East York, customers will walk in and be met by a beautiful, and welcoming atmosphere, where you'll be able to educate yourself with our amazing staff at our "Terpene Table", or discover "AlphaBuddy" system that pairs you with the best bud for you, and recommends some other similar or complimentary items accompany your lifestyle, or that can enhance your experience. Those who know what they came for can order via self serve in store or before they come so you can be in and out, but chances are you want to stay a minute to look at some cool in store exclusives. Our Commitment At AlphaBud Cannabis, we specialize in providing the 'alpha's' in all things when it comes to cannabis. We believe that purposeful, and responsible cannabis use can enhance your life, and look to provide a safe, and beautiful space where you can educate yourself, and purchase alpha quality cannabis safely. At AlphaBud Cannabis (ABC co) you will not only discover the best bud for you, but also get an understanding of what makes your "AlphaBud," tick, while getting the "Alpha" customer experience, and the "Alpha's" in all things Cannabis in a welcoming and immersive experience. You can be reassured that all of our cannabis products are curated with care, of high quality, guaranteed safe, and can be traced back to the Canadian producer. We have the simple goal of doing everything to the highest level!