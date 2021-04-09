Cannabis is our passion. The roots of our experience runs deep in this industry which our team members have been contributing to most of their lives. ARCannabis’ mission is to bring our knowledge to the public, in doing so improving every aspect of our business to better serve them. Years of past experience in retail and cannabis have shown us how to best educate our customers, select the finest products, and create a professional & friendly atmosphere unmatched in the industry. All of our knowledge is backed by research and personal experience, ensuring the best standards for our business at every level. Our experience, passion, network of providers and knowledge partners solidify our role as a leading recreational cannabis provider in Canada.